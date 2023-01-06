Vets warn against TikTok trend of popping your cats pimples

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at Dylan.Horetski@Dexerto.com

Veterinarians are warning against a viral TikTok trend that has creators popping pimples on their hairless cats, which are more prone to getting breakouts.

Since it was created in 2016, TikTok has been home to thousands of different viral trends that widely vary in style.

From dancing and lip-syncing the latest viral song to rubbing egg whites on your face, there’s a little bit of something for everybody.

One of the latest trends involves popping pimples on hairless cats, and veterinarians have started warning against it.

Vets warn against cat pimple popping

While many people find it gross, others find watching videos of people popping pimples rather satisfying. So much in fact, that the ‘pimple pop’ hashtag has over 11 billion views.

Article continues after ad

A TikToker by the name of ‘sphynx.cleaner’ has joined in on the craze with her own twist — popping pimples on her hairless cat. She’s amassed over 15,000 followers and has had millions of views across her videos.

As cats are prone to getting acne on their chin, owners worldwide share various ways to take care of it.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Viewers were quick to share their thoughts in the comments of the videos.

“My cat would impale me before she’d let me do this,” one user said.

Another replied: “I love popping spots but you do have nails and it looks like it’s hurting.”

Article continues after ad

Vets are warning against the viral trend, however, as Dr. Jessica Taylor told Newsweek the dangers of popping them.

“These lesions indicate a disruption in the skin and skin barrier, and squeezing or poking them can introduce bacteria, potentially worsening the lesion, causing pain and infection,” Dr. Taylor said. “If the lesion is already infected, handling it could spread bacteria to the pet parent.”

There are many ways to keep your face clean and free of pimple-causing debris, but it’s recommended to consult your personal vet for suggestions.