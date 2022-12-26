Veibae stunned by bizarre Twitch chat messages from angry viewer who wanted to play with her

Calum is Dexerto's UK Editor, based in Scotland. Joining Dexerto in 2017, Calum has years of experience covering esports, gaming and online entertainment, and now leads the team to deliver the best coverage in these areas. An expert on all things Twitch and gaming influencers, he also knows a number of games inside out, including Apex Legends, CS:GO and Call of Duty. You can contact Calum at calum.patterson@dexerto.com.

VShoji VTuber Veibae, one of Twitch’s biggest VTubers, fast approaching 1 million followers on the platform, is no stranger to strange messages in chat, but when one viewer took it to the next level, she had to call it out.

Often in Twitch chats, there will be examples of what is commonly known as ‘parasocial’ relationships. These are the kind of messages that indicate a viewer expects the streamer to treat them as a friend, rather than just an audience member.

This can be just as, if not even more, common in the chats of VTubers, who, through their avatar and characters, can develop some of the most loyal and dedicated fans.

But don’t be fooled into thinking this means they are simply adored. Rather, some of these dedicated fans can quickly turn vicious, if they believe their exuberance is not reciprocated, as was the case with this seemingly obsessed Veibae viewer.

Veibae stunned by insane Twitch chat messages

The viewer in question, who went by ‘christmassgamer999’, had only sent a total of 12 messages, on a brand new account created the day before.

But, these messages were long, and rather aggressive and accusatory, which clearly caught Veibae’s eye. At first, the viewer asked if she was single and if she wanted to play some games with him. When Veibae didn’t see the message or respond, they quickly got angry.

The messages simply got bizarre as they went on, and Veibae held back laughter as she read them all aloud.

After displaying and reading the messages, the viewer simply got more riled up, angry that she was reading them in front of the whole chat.

Veibae joked that they could play together, but the viewer was unable to connect to the server – giving her a sense of relief, and muttering “I don’t want him to kill me.”

While this was a fun episode for the stream, it is worth mentioning that some viewers can take their fandom too far, with many streamers, particularly female streamers, being the victim of stalking in the past.