Vase found at Goodwill by woman worth over $100,000

A woman found a vase at the Goodwill that was worth over $100,000. She later revealed how the lucky find “saved” her life.

One person’s trash is another’s treasure, as Goodwill shopper Jessica Vincent made a luxurious find at the popular second-hand store.

Though she bought the item, a vase, at $3.99, she later sold it at an auction for over $100,000.

Vincent has since opened up about how finding the vase saved her life.

Vase found at Goodwill was made in the 1940s by Italian glass maker Carlo Scarpa

After a day of training horses, Vincent did her typical Goodwill shopping and stumbled across a glass-blown vase that she couldn’t help but buy after finding the stamps “Murano” and “Italia” on the bottom.

When she got home after buying it for less than $5.00, Vincent took to Facebook to find more information about her find. Friends of hers had recommended she join the private Murano Glass group, so that’s exactly what she did.

After posting pictures of the vase in the group, she found out that it was made by Italian glass maker, Carlo Scarpa. Not only that, but the vase was a relic, having been part of a 1940s series called the “Pennellate.”

Vincent then got “chills” when she found out exactly how rare of a find she made, as one Facebook group member told her, “Those are very rare. Every collector would love to have that. But most people cannot afford them.”

Vincent was eventually referred to the proper person who could lead her to an auction that would come to sell the Italian vase for $107,100. After the total sale, Vincent made $83,000.

When Vincent opened up with People about her experience, she said, “I saved the vase and the vase saved me,” later revealing that her farm home had no heat before she sold the prized piece.

Vincent also expressed her shock, saying, “Could I have really just bought a masterpiece at Goodwill?”

As for where the money will go, Vincent works with rescue horses and plans to help them even more than she was before. She’s even thinking about getting a dishwasher for her farm home as well.