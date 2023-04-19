Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval “beyond disappointed” after wellness resort leaks his visit

Tom Sandoval from Vanderpump Rules is now taking to social media to call out a wellness resort in Arizona.

Tom Sandoval has been under public scrutiny for several weeks after it was revealed that he cheated on his long-term girlfriend, Ariana Madrix, with their Vanderpump Rules co-star, Raquel Leviss.

On the heels of a very controversial podcast appearance with Howie Mandel, Tom recently stayed at the Miraval wellness resort in Arizona in an effort to stay out of the public eye… but, apparently, it did not turn out that way.

What did Tom Sandoval from Vanderpump Rules say about Miraval?

According to Sandoval, the resort leaked the fact that he was staying at the retreat on their social media accounts. He is now accusing them of invading his privacy and going against the brand’s values.

The reality TV star took to his Instagram story and wrote, “They claim to be a refuge for wellness and betterment. But that is obviously false. They’d rather feed into the negativity and spectacle that has engulfed my life.”

While the resort did not reference Tom directly, Miraval did share an Instagram post where they quoted a lyric from the Vanderpump Rules theme song.

The post has now been deleted, but some fans were able to screenshot it off of Tom’s Instagram story.

He then referenced his breakup drama with Ariana and wrote, “Regardless of where you stand in all this, we all deserve the chance to work and be better.”

Tom is set to appear in an already-filmed Vanderpump Rules reunion with Ariana and Raquel in the coming weeks. To get a recap of the upcoming reunion and how the cheating scandal is addressed, make sure to check our page here.