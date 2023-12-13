Vanderpump Rules’ Katie convinced Sandoval hasn’t changed “in the slightest”

Scandoval turned the entire Vanderpump Rules friend group upside down, but Katie Maloney isn’t convinced that Tom Sandoval changed at all.

When Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ cheating scandal made headlines, everyone was in shock.

The Vanderpump Rules cast members became divided, with some supporting Ariana, while others stood by Tom.

The affair ruined Tom’s reputation, even though most of the cast already knew what he was capable of in the past.

Tom was accused of being unfaithful to his ex-girlfriend Kristen Doute, whom he dated for six years before his nine-year relationship with Ariana.

Katie Maloney believes “some” fans will forgive Sandoval

During Katie Maloney’s appearance on the podcast Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe, Kaitlyn asked her if Tom has worked on himself since the cheating scandal. “Not in the slightest,” Katie replied.

Kaitlyn also wanted to know if Tom is going to be forgiven by Vanderpump Rules fans after what he did to Ariana.

“I don’t know. Maybe some will? I don’t know. It’s just hard because… I think apologies are words. I think when someone’s really sorry you see that they’re sorry,” Katie explained.

The sandwich ship owner continued, “You see it with behavior modification. You see them changing like how they operate. It’s one thing to say you’re sorry, it’s one thing to prove that you’re sorry.”

Despite being one of the most disliked men in reality TV, Tom still made his rounds on other shows after fans learned about the cheating scandal.

The former bartender competed on Special Forces Season 2, and donned a disguise on The Masked Singer Season 10. Tom hasn’t shown any remorse for his actions and continues to put himself out there as if nothing happened.

When Vanderpump Rules Season 11 premieres, viewers will see how Katie and the rest of the group deal with the aftermath of Scandoval.