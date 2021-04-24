Valkyrae ruthlessly rejects viewer's bizarre prom date request - Dexerto

Rejection is never fun for anyone, especially when it’s executed publicly. A fan’s dreams were left in tatters when Rachel ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter brutally rejected their prom proposal live on her stream.

As statistically the most popular female streamer out there, Valkyrae is no stranger to receiving bizarre messages from fans in her chat. In fact, due to YouTube’s lack of moderation tools for streamers, she’s been forced to keep her chat on members-only mode for the foreseeable future.

However, this system hasn’t quite done the trick of filtering out all the bizarre comments from chat. While queueing up for a Valorant game, she received one from a fan desperately looking for a prom date.

The message read: “Will you go to prom with me? I love you by the way.”

Without a moment’s hesitation and with no holding back, Valkyrae gave the prom hopeful eight pretty funny, and real, reasons why she would not go to prom with them. “No,” she said, immediately after reading the request out to her audience on stream.

“One, I don’t like school dances. Two, I think it’s very creepy to go out of state as a girl to a random school dance with a bunch of people I don’t know and I’m not comfortable with and also with someone I don’t know.”

“Three, I don’t like school dances. Four, I’m too old. Five, I don’t like school dances. Six, I’m kind of busy. Seven, the virus. Eight, time.”

It’s fair to say the 29-year-old isn’t exactly the biggest fan of school dances, which is something many of her viewers can probably empathize with to some extent.

Either way, this is not the first time Valkyrae has been given a bizarre message in her chat, and you’d be a fool to bet on it being the last.