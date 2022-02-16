Valkyrae roasts Pokimane haters after ‘no makeup’ tweet goes viral

YouTube streamer Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter roasted Pokimane haters on stream after Poki posted a ‘no makeup’ photo on Twitter.

While Valkyrae is on YouTube and Pokimane just re-signed with Twitch, their difference in platforms hasn’t kept the two top female streamers apart.

Just recently, ‘Rae joined Poki’s stream in person to go over her unban requests, commented on her collaboration with Jidion, and left her a caring voice message after Pokimane dealt with late-night harassment from a stranger.

During her February 15 stream, Valkyrae roasted the Twitch star’s haters after she shared a ‘no makeup’ tweet with the caption “this face makes more money than you’ll ever see in your life.”

For those who aren’t aware, Pokimane is often sent this photograph of herself by haters, mocking the way she looks without makeup.

this face makes more money than you’ll ever see in your life pic.twitter.com/ZB1dtKexr8 — pokimane (@pokimanelol) February 15, 2022

Valkyrae roasts Pokimane haters

While live-streaming her playthrough of GTA RP, one of Valkyrae’s viewers mentioned in chat that Pokimane posted a somewhat controversial tweet.

“Someone said Poki tweet? Bro. She’s so hot for this.” Rae responded. “I mean, she’s not wrong. You know.”

The 100 Thieves co-owner quickly gave her opinion about Poki’s ‘no makeup’ picture. She said: “She looks so like a normal person here. I can’t believe people try to use this against her. Like, these fricking crawly ass, rat looking, trash, sewer, stinky boys act like this is below normal.”

(Comments begin at 1:28:41 in the video below)

Another viewer said in her chat that the “flex was cringe,” causing Rae to begin ranting before quickly stopping herself from causing any more drama.

Pokimane’s makeup-less photo began making its rounds on social media shortly after she received a “hate raid” from Twitch streamer Jidion, with himself and many of his community members changing their profile picture to it.

Jidion was banned from Twitch permanently and eventually met up with the OfflineTV co-founder in person, recording their time together for a video on his channel.

In the video, the two talked about the situation, enjoyed a Chick-Fil-A mukbang together, and even planned on Poki making the controversial tweet as soon as the video went live.