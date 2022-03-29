Valkyrae roasts Disguised Toast for having to “cheat” in Elden Ring competition

Valkyrae calls out Disguised Toast for “cheating” in Elden Ring competition

The OfflineTV streamer organized the Elden Ring competition in March and challenged his friends to take on the difficult FromSoftware boss using the game’s Wretch Class. Armed with nothing but a giant club, the streamers competed to see who could beat the infamous knight on horseback terrorizing Limgrave.

During the Invitational, Valkyrae teased Wang after he had used a sneaky tactic to get a leg up on the competition. “NO! Toast is cheating! Going over VOD footage is kind of cheating. Because you’re watching the movement of the enemy. This is kind of practicing isn’t it?” she joked. After calling up Toast about it, the Twitch streamer told her it wasn’t “against the rules”.

Hilariously, the 100 Thieves owner sniped “Okay fine! I will also look up VODS as well.” Wang then responded, “I was looking up your VOD actually of beating the Tree Sentinel, so now I know what not to do.” Their hilarious banter had their viewers in stitches.

In the end, Disguised Toast ended up bringing down the Tree Sentinel first after a close race between him and Ludwig. Following his victory though, Sykkuno also teased the OfflineTV Creator for his tactics.

“Wait, Toast won his own competition, doesn’t that seem a little rigged? I did see him watching a YouTube video on the boss” Sykkuno exclaimed while laughing.

(Topic starts at 12:16)

Of course, Valkyrae and Sykkuno were just joking and the whole thing was in good fun. Watching a VOD of an Elden Ring boss before you fight them isn’t technically cheating, although the purest Soulsborne fans might have something to say about that.

Considering the competition ended in just an hour, it’s pretty impressive that the streamers managed to defeat the Tree Sentinel that quickly with nothing but a loincloth and club. The group had so much fun, they teased a potential sequel to the contest – which would be really exciting.