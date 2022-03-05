Valkyrae reveals why she’ll never get plastic surgery

YouTube star Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter has revealed that she’s never been under the knife for plastic surgery — and explained why she never has plans to do so.

Valkyrae is one of YouTube’s most popular streamers and one of the most-followed women in gaming entertainment.

After signing an exclusive deal with the platform in 2020, the 30-year-old influencer went on to model for Gucci, appeared in two major music videos, and even started her own merch line.

Being such a prominent online figure certainly sparks a lot of attention, often leading to question and answer sessions with her curious fanbase of 3.6 million subscribers.

Valkyrae says she won’t get plastic surgery

During a recent live stream, one fan asked if Valkyrae had ever gotten lip fillers. Hofstetter claimed she was totally flattered by the question and admitted that she’s never undergone any kind of cosmetic procedure.

“You think they look good to the point that you think they’re fake?” she replied. “I don’t have any plastic surgery or fillers or anything. … I wear makeup and I dye my hair, that’s about it.”

The streamer went on to claim that she never wants to have cosmetic surgery after revealing that she’d initially entertained the idea for when she starts to age later on in life.

“I’m not going to,” she explained. “One: I’m too lazy. Two: I don’t want to feel any pain. Three: I don’t like needles. It is what it is. When I hit menopause, that brick wall, it’s gonna happen, and it is what it is.”

“I will buy my 50 cats and I will be alone forever,” Rae joked. “That is the plan.”

Rae’s honest response to her fan follows influencer Alissa Violet’s recent rhinoplasty — after which Violet jokingly claimed she could “smell colors.”