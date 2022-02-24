Valkyrae reveals why she had to sleep with a knife beside her

100 Thieves co-owner and star YouTube streamer Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter brandished a gigantic knife on stream after a sketchy night in her LA home, telling fans why she had to sleep with it beside her.

Valkyrae is one of the most recognizable faces in the streaming industry and has accrued a giant fan base over the years. Unfortunately, we’ve seen bad actors in some of those fan bases take their actions too far against the social media personalities they follow.

The 30-year-old 100T exec was cautious of something like that happening on the eve of her Feb 23 stream after hearing a strange sound in the middle of the night.

Advertisement

“I slept with this because we heard a really loud noise,” Valky explained. She went on to say, “It sounded like someone was breaking in last night… We slept with all the lights on.”

After investigating the strange sound, members of the streaming house thought it might have been raccoons invading the trash cans, which admittedly didn’t get put out for its weekly pickup.

But they couldn’t confirm their suspicions. Luckily, Valkyrae has made it a habit of picking up massive blades, which she displays on the wall, for this particular occasion.

“It was kind of nice,” she explained. “Because I did feel like someone was breaking in and I really liked that I went and grabbed my knife off the wall like I always envisioned.”

Advertisement

Read more: Pokimane explains why she collabed with Jidion after Twitch hate raid drama

Valkyrae showed her stream the gigantic knife she chose in her moment of valiance that, luckily, didn’t have to be used.

(Clip starts at 10:30 for mobile viewers)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

There are years worth of reports from streamers, both with large and small audiences, who have had concerning episodes with their followers. Pokimane has been the recipient of such encounters along with TikTok personalities like Charlie D’Amelio.

Read more: Olivia Rodrigo teases title of upcoming album amid SOUR Deluxe rumors

Even though Rae has security systems set up for her home address, the streamer seemed more than prepared to use her arsenal in case anything should happen.