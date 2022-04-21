Valkyrae reveals “unbelievable” plot twist with past GameStop coworker crush

YouTube star Valkyrae opened up about one of her past relationships before reaching internet stardom in a story that 100 Thieves founder Nadeshot called “unbelievable.”

Before becoming a famous YouTube streamer with over 3.6 million subscribers, Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter worked at GameStop.

The 100 Thieves co-owner, voice actress, and Gucci model has come a long way since those days, which she opened up about during a recent video with fellow influencers Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag and Leslie ‘Fuslie’ Fu.

During the course of their conversation, Valkyrae revealed that she’d actually had a crush on one of her coworkers at GameStop back in the day. Her manager eventually “pressured” the two to date.

“We ‘dated’ for two months,” she explained. “We would just walk around and hang out. We were friends. Like, actually friends.”

However, she couldn’t help but notice that during this two month period, her ‘boyfriend’ wasn’t exactly as affectionate as she’d thought he’d be. “He wouldn’t even hold my hand,” Valkyrae said.

“After two months, he finally kissed me,” she continued. “We had a conversation the next week and he was like, ‘Uh, I just want to let you know that I’ve been really confused and I’m pretty sure I’m not into women.'”

Ultimately, Hofstetter was relieved that she was able to help him out and wished him well.

“I was like, ‘Oh, you know what, I could definitely tell, and that’s okay!'” she recalled. “‘That’s great. That’s fantastic. I’m happy I could help you figure that out.’ I actually helped this guy discover himself.”

“Wow, Rae,” Nadeshot said of the story. “That’s actually unbelievable. You’re helping out the cause. Love that!”

She went on to explain that her past crush has since found a boyfriend and is “really happy.”

For now, Rae herself has claimed that she’s currently single — something she chalked up to her potential as an upcoming voice actress in a hilarious conversation with fellow streamer LilyPichu.