Valkyrae reveals the “biggest regret” of her streaming career

Valkyrae opened up about her “biggest regret” in her career as a top-tier streamer. But it wasn’t about turning down a lucrative brand deal… Instead, it was a romantic relationship gone sour.

Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hoffstetter is one of the most prolific names in the online streaming space.

Winner of the 2020 Content Creator of the Year award, Valkyrae is also co-owner of esports & entertainment giant 100 Thieves, has modeled for Gucci, and now is under an exclusive streaming contract with YouTube Gaming.

Although she’s an extremely successful influencer, Rae has had her fair share of regrets about her life as a top star — her biggest one being a past romantic relationship.

Valkyrae says “toxic” relationship was “biggest regret” of her streaming career

Valkyrae opened up about this particular relationship during an episode of the 100 Theives Cast, calling it “toxic” and one of her greatest regrets, as it potentially held her back from lucrative collaborations and big steps in her career.

“My biggest regret — the first thing I thought is staying in a toxic relationship throughout my career,” she said. “And seeing it get more and more toxic and not having the strength to leave it sooner. That was definitely my biggest regret.”

“But it just makes me wonder, where would I be if I was just single, focusing on my career, focusing on myself without being judged or compared in my relationship when it came to career stuff?” she added. “Dealing with insecurities with collabing and making friends with guys.”

(Topic begins at 17:20)

This isn’t the first time Valkyrae has mentioned her past toxic relationship; in a previous podcast, the streamer revealed that her standards for boyfriends are “incredibly high” now due to these past issues.

“I’ve had relationships in the past where partners will compare their success to mine, and it sucks,” she revealed. “It actually got to a point where I didn’t even want to share anything good that was happening because it would hurt their feelings.”

For now, Valkyrae is single — and although she’s still not warm on dating apps, she said she’s perfectly fine to meet someone organically in the future.