Valkyrae reveals she spent “way over” $50,000 for sister’s wedding

YouTube star Valkyrae revealed that she spent quite a pretty penny on her sister’s upcoming wedding — over $50,000, in fact.

Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter is one of the most prominent streamers on YouTube, where she boasts nearly 4 million subscribers.

During her time in the limelight as an influencer, Rae has been open about supporting her family with her newfound wealth, even renovating her mother’s kitchen after hitting the big time on YouTube.

That’s not all; Rae has also featured her little sister on stream in the past, to whom she says she’s giving a major wedding / Christmas gift that left her fellow streamers shocked.

The topic came up during a recent Fortnite stream with Sykkuno, Lily Pichu, and Natsumiii, with Sykkuno ribbing Natsumiii about her opulent wedding that she live streamed on Twitch.

Sykkuno then pondered the cost of the average wedding, which Natsumiii answered could be anywhere from $20k – $50k.

This isn’t too far off the mark; according to The Knot’s Real Weddings Study from 2021, the average cost of a wedding in 2019 was around $28,000 — however, ceremonies can vary by price wildly depending on what the couple wants.

Valkyrae spent over $50,000 on sister’s wedding

“Some person in chat says Rae is paying for her sister’s whole wedding,” Sykkuno later commented. “Jesus.”

“I did,” Rae confirmed.

“Oh my god — isn’t that a lot of money?” a shocked Sykkuno answered. “She just said weddings are like, $50k!”

“Oh, I spent way more than that,” Rae admitted. “It’s their wedding gift, and also Christmas gift, and I love her! She’s my only sister.”

Valkyrae’s friends seemed impressed by her dedication to her little sis, although Sykkuno still couldn’t get over the sheer amount spent on the whole shindig.

Although her little sister is tying the knot, Rae herself is a single pringle, saying she’s looking for a new relationship (but isn’t interested in trying out dating apps as a famous influencer).