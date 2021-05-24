Valkyrae lifts lid on "horrifying" reality of being exposed to "crazy fans" as YouTube streamer - Dexerto

Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter opened up about the “horrifying” reality of being exposed to “crazy people” on the internet as a streamer, detailing some of the atrocities she’s seen and experienced.

Valkyrae was the most-watched female streamer in 2020, and her popularity is soaring even higher in 2021 thanks to a combination of things, such as becoming a co-owner of 100 Thieves, starring in Corpse Husband and MGK’s music video, Bella Poarch’s music video, and more.

However, it’s not all sunshine and rainbows. In the past, Valkyrae revealed she considered “quitting” streaming and social media due to “all the trolls, and hate, and creepiness” on the internet.

And now, she spilled more details on the “horrifying” reality behind it.

“There isn’t something I haven’t seen. I’ve seen everything. I’ve seen it all,” she said. The examples she mentioned included a porn video titled ‘Valkyrae and Sykkuno,’ web pages filled with people “busting on” photos of her and her friends and even real-life stalkers.

“People have to know,” the YouTube superstar continued.

“This is one huge downside to being on the internet. You’re exposed to crazy people. A lot of my friends have stalkers. It’s unfortunate how common it is. There’s no internet police, you know? There is none. It’s crazy. It’s scary.”

She’s mainly referring to her own run-in with a “delusional” stalker, as well as her friends and fellow housemates’ experiences with them too, which ultimately drove them out of the house. So, she felt the need to warn aspiring streamers and content creators to keep their wits about them.

“It’s important. There’s a lot of people who want to get into streaming and become content creators and stuff. And you’ve got to know the bad things about it.”

Valkyrie’s eye-opening reflection shows just how sick and twisted the internet can be, especially for a popular streamer.

Fortunately, it seems like it’s given her thick skin, perhaps out of necessity. However, fans were disappointed to learn about some of the things she said, which says a lot about how widespread this “crazy” behavior is.