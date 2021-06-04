Valkyrae reveals her favorite streamers ever & fans are shocked - Dexerto

100 Thieves co-owner Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter surprised fans when she revealed who her two favorite streamers of all time are. Many of her followers hadn’t even heard of the Twitch personalities before.

Valkyrae has become one of the breakout stars of the streaming industry. After signing a major exclusivity deal with YouTube in 2020, the 29-year-old became popular esports org 100 Thieves first female co-owner only a year later.

The popular content creator shocked fans on June 4 when she revealed who the first two streamers she had ever watched were. Hofstetter explained to followers that they are still her “go-to” when watching live content.

Valkyrae names her two favorite streamers

The 100 Thieves co-owner opened up to fans in a June 4 tweet where she revealed the first two streamers she ever watched were none other than Twitch stars Saqib ‘Lirik‘ Zahid and Sebastian ‘Forsen‘ Fors.

“Forsen and Lirik were the first streamers I ever watched,” Valkyrae told followers on her Twitter account. She then added that she still watches the two content creators, “And they are both still my go-to streamers till this day.”

Those familiar with Twitch shouldn’t be too surprised by the choices as both Forsen and Lirik have been streaming for nearly a decade and are legends on the platform.

Forsen and Lirik were the first streamers I ever watched and they are both still my go-to streamers till this day — rae (@itsraechill) June 4, 2021

Despite this, some of Valkyrae’s followers were shocked by her picks as many of them had never actually heard of the two Twitch personalities before.

“Are you, Sykunno, Corpsehusband, and Disguised Toast together right now tell me the truth,” one fan wrote in disbelief at her revelation. Another user exclaimed, “Isn’t Forsen the guy that never leaves his room?” A subscriber of the YouTuber even tweeted, “listen I don’t know who they are but I know that you were my first streamer so.”

Not everyone was confused by the 100 Thieves owner’s post. One user was critical of her fans posting that they didn’t know who the Twitch legends were.

“The amount of kids and normies that you have now is insane compared to Twitch days!!! WOW. Like I love how you still watch Forsen, Lirik and PewDiePie. If a lot of people watched them they’ll know what sarcasm, memes and fun is. Not just shipping they do nowdays.”

Forsen has been one of the most influential streamers on Twitch, with his community often shaping the current culture on the live platform. The Swedish personality infamously created jokes such as the infamous ForsenCD emote