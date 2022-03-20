Valkyrae responds to frustrated fans over not streaming GTA RP

Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter has been known to jump between a variety of games on her streams, but now the 100 Thieves co-owner is firing back at frustrated fans for not playing GTA RP.

YouTube streamer Valkyrae entertains a legion of fans across the world, with many of them chiming in to see the streamer play a specific game.

Whether its a new release or a bonafide classic, the 100 Thieves content creator has also pleased fans by diving into GTA RP but has moved away from the game temporarily recently, focusing more on the likes of Valorant and Elden Ring.

Now, some of her fans aren’t happy with the change and Valkyrae has spoken out to combat their reasoning.

Valkyrae addresses upset fans for “the last time” over GTA RP

After experiencing a considerable surge in views while streaming GTA RP, Valkyrae has been taking a brief break from it, leading the streamer to address fan complaints head-on about not playing the multiplayer mod.

Speaking on the matter, Valkyrae began by saying: “For the millionth time I’m only going to give attention to positive chatters but for the last time please remember I’m a variety streamer.”

“I love games even if I don’t play a certain game for a while & I love all my friends, even if I don’t play with all of them every day,” added the streamer.

For the millionth time I’m only going to give attention to positive chatters but for the last time plz remember I’M A VARIETY STREAMER I LOVE GAMES EVEN IF I DON’T PLAY A CERTAIN GAME FOR A WHILE & I LOVE ALL MY FRIENDS EVEN IF I DON’T PLAY WITH ALL OF THEM EVERYDAY STFU PLZ TY❤️ — rae☀️ (@itsraechill) March 20, 2022

Others have noticed the increase in volatile attitude towards Valkyrae too, with Twitter user @Ghooouly commenting “People think GTA is the only game that exists.”

Specifically, some of Valkryae’s GTA RP stream fans are critical of her schedule description, as she “maybe shouldn’t put GTA” in there if she “doesn’t plan on playing” it.

The content creator is aware of this and has said that she will be tweaking her schedule. Due to personal obligations, Valkyrae has seen some unexpected changes: “I kinda feel bad like making schedules, because I feel like schedules like that will just change… I feel bad because last week’s schedule changed a lot.”

It’s unclear when Valkyrae will make a return to GTA RP but we’re sure it will be worth the wait.