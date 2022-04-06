YouTube star Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter received backlash for stating that she would be playing Fortnite with SSSniperWolf.

Valkyrae is one of the most popular live-streamers on the internet. The YouTube star has managed to snag awards, collaborate with high-fashion brands, and even dipped her hand in business as she became a co-owner of 100 Thieves.

But with the abundance of Ws, there must come moments where you take an L — whether intentionally or unintentionally.

Most recently, though, Rae has come under fire for suggesting that she played Fortnite with a seemingly controversial content creator.

What happened with SSSniperWolf?

SSSniperwolf has been caught up in some drama as she allegedly ghosted a terminally ill fan back in December 2021 and couldn’t find the time to call her after saying that she would.

Although she tweeted on December 28 that she contacted the young supporter, SSSniperwolf detractors offered their opinions on the situation. They criticized her for not initially keeping her word.

Valkyrae responds to backlash for playing Fortnite with SSSniperwolf

Valkyrae tweeted out on April 5, 2022, that she played Fortnite off-stream with Pokimane and SSSniperwolf. The backlash came swiftly as her community sent tweets her way questioning why Rae would ever associate herself with SSSniperwolf, confused at her seemingly carefree admission of this.

Responding to an aggressive now-deleted tweet from a supporter named @Staddish_, the YouTuber tweeted, saying: “What? I wasn’t aware of her history, and I’m very much so uninformed about everybody’s past. I’m deleting it just because I don’t want controversial comments. Please don’t try to twist this in any way. “

Valkyrae explained that it’s unrealistic to know everything about everybody, but she “welcomes being informed.”

What? I wasn’t aware of her history and I’m very much so uninformed about everybody’s past. I’m deleting just because I don’t want controversial comments. Please don’t try to twist this in any way. — rae☀️ (@itsraechill) April 6, 2022

In a separate tweet, the 100 Thieves co-owner doubled down on her position, tweeting: “I’m pretty unaware and uneducated about many things in life like most people, but I welcome being informed!! So plz don’t attack others for it And if you’re trying to educate others, please do it in a kind way”.

Also if you could ask ur fans to stop sending me dts over a heated tweet that would be epic, I deleted it, I didn’t expect anyone to see or respond either, im sorry for starting anything — Staddish Kayla (@Staddish_) April 6, 2022

While the backlash seems to have come to a close at Valkyrae’s request, SSSniperwolf has yet to say anything about the whole ordeal. It’ll be interesting to know where their budding acquaintanceship goes from here after this backlash.