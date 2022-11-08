Valkyrae recreates viral ‘Luddy’ dance with Ludwig on TikTok and fans are loving it

Sam Comrie is a journalist based in South Yorkshire, UK. He has an MA in Multimedia Journalism and joined Dexerto in 2021 after producing content for NME and Red Bull Gaming. Sam writes about the latest gaming, TV & Movies and trending entertainment news. Whether it’s what’s happening in the world of Marvel, Star Wars or DC Comics, streamers such as Pokimane and Mizkif, or updates on Fortnite and Modern Warfare, Sam is on it. He loves playing the likes of Fortnite and Call of Duty and enjoys watching Peep Show, Succession and Michael Mann movies. Contact him here: [email protected]

Streaming sensation Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter has impressed legions of TikTok users after her version of Ludwig’s ‘Luddy’ dance has gone viral on the popular social media app.

Former Twitch streamer Ludwig has crafted hundreds of memorable moments over the years, but the creation of the ‘Luddy’ has taken on a life of its own.

Sparked by a moment of lighthearted fun, the inventive dance move has been replicated by Kai Cenat, and now, many more iconic streamers such as Valkyrae have joined the trend.

Not only has Valkyrae given the ‘Luddy’ a shot on TikTok, but Ludwig himself has lent a helping hand.

Valkyrae and Ludwig perform ‘Luddy’ dance perfectly on TikTok

Despite debuting over two years ago, Ludwig’s dance continues to find new fans, with Valkyrae amid the latest batch of people attempting to pull off the dance move.

On November 7, Valkyrae surprised her followers with a flawless rendition of the ‘Luddy’ – though she wasn’t alone in her endeavor.

Using TikTok’s duet feature, Valkyrae danced virtually alongside Ludwig himself as they both nailed the dance move to the tune of Lil Uzi Vert’s ‘Just Wanna Rock’.

“THE LUDDY!!!! I WANTED TO REDO THIS BUT YOU GOTTA SEE HOW CUTE MY DOG IS FALLING ASLEEP IN THE BACK LOL,” Valkyrae explained in her TikTok caption.

Valkyrae isn’t the only streamer attempting the ‘Luddy’ either, as xQc and Amouranth graced Twitch viewers with their interpretation of Ludwig’s dancing prowess.

Ludwig teamed up with fellow streamer Fusile too, encouraging her to “stand up” and give the dance a fair shot. “Well, I don’t know how to do it!” Fusile declared.

Ludwig was surprised and joked that Fusile’s “theater kid” experience” could help in this situation. Fusile received expert advice from the man himself, as he laid down a step-by-step guide for his celebrated dance move.

With so many streamers and fans welcoming the dance with open arms, it’s only a matter of time before it ends up in the Fortnite store. At least that’s what Ludwig wants.