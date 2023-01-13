Valkyrae opens up about experiencing “scary” auditory hallucinations

YouTube star Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter revealed in a new stream that he has experienced multiple auditory hallucinations throughout her life, describing the experiences and the “scary” nature of them in detail.

Streamers are becoming more comfortable with opening up on stream regarding their health issues. Some do it as a cathartic way of letting emotions out, while others do so to raise awareness.

Hallucinations can be a terrifying experience, and Valkyrae knows that feeling. The YouTube star opened up about her past, admitting that she’s “experienced audio hallucinations before and it’s scary. It’s horrific.”

The content creator added “if I’m really, really tired, I could hear actual voices. The sound of people speaking in my ears. But it’s only ever happened to me four times.”

And while it may have only been four times, it’s clear that these experiences have had an impact on the content creator, her discomfort in the video as she discusses the issue palpably through the screen.

However, this isn’t the first time that the content creator has opened up about her various health issues. Back in April 2022, Valkyrae spoke at length about her health struggles and how, after falling ill at Coachella 2022, she struggled to get her health back on track as a consequence of her vigorous streaming and work schedule.

“Yes, I’m still sick because I scream and stream and do shoots and workout with little water and lack of sleep. I’m an idiot. Be better than me and learn from my mistakes.”

These health concerns were a major factor in Valkyrae choosing to take a step back from streaming in 2022 and her decision to change up her streaming schedule and content creation moving forward.