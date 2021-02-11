Logo
Entertainment

Valkyrae hits out at “terrible” fans for shipping her with Dream

Published: 11/Feb/2021 19:43

by Dexerto
YouTube: Valkyrae, Dream

Share

Dream Valkyrae

Massively popular YouTube streamer Valkyrae has hit out at fans for “shipping” her with fellow YouTuber Dream after a donator left a concerning message about the situation in Pokimane’s Twitch chat.

In 2020, 29-year-old Rachel ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter was awarded Content Creator of the Year, having amassed a jaw-dropping 23.6 million hours watched on her channel by fans — as well as an impressive growth of over 7,304%.

With this in mind, it comes as little surprise that Rae boasts a huge fanbase and often interacts with other content creators, but living in the internet limelight isn’t always sunshine and roses.

Between dealing with harassment from stalkers and combatting a severely toxic chat during Rust streams with other broadcasters, Rae has, unfortunately, seen the best and worst sides of online fame — but sometimes, certain situations can get weirder than others.

Valkyrae at her streaming setup.
YouTube: Valkyrae
Valkyrae was awarded Content Creator of the Year at the 2020 Game Awards.

During a February Valorant broadcast, fellow Twitch streamer Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys alerted Valkyrae to an especially odd donation from a viewer that left her feeling completely grossed out.

“By the way, Rae, someone donated to me to tell you that your username is like, your ship name with Dream,” Poki explained, referencing the 21-year-old Minecraft YouTuber of the same name.

“That’s the worst thing I ever heard!” creator Michael Reeves chimed in.

Dream wears a mask
Instagram: @dreamwastaken
Dream is a hugely popular Minecraft YouTuber who has gone viral on social media multiple times thanks to his huge fanbase.

“No, it’s not!” Valkyrae objected before breaking out into shocked laugher. “That’s terrible! I’m almost thirty! Shut the f**k up! Are you kidding me? That’s a terrible, terrible thing to say!”

While this is far from the first time creators have been “shipped” with one another — meaning that fans will “pair” them together for a proposed romantic relationship — it seems that this suggestion sent Valkyrae over the edge due to their eight-year age difference.

“Okay, now donate to me and say the same thing!” Valkyrae joked.

The interaction, thus far, has prompted quite the conversation among fans as to how that idea ever came about, with many noting that Rae and Dream barely interact, at all. However, there’s no denying that Rae is not into the suggestion, whatsoever.

Entertainment

Who is Gorilla Glue Girl? TikTok goes viral after hair malfunction

Published: 11/Feb/2021 18:54 Updated: 11/Feb/2021 18:55

by Tanner Pierce
Gorilla Glue/TikTok, @im_d_ollady

Share

Tessica Brown, also known as the “Gorilla Glue Girl” has gone viral on TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter after uploading a video of her explaining how she used Gorilla Glue spray instead of normal hairspray, showing off the disastrous results. Now, she’s going to hospital to get it fixed.

Sometimes you can’t find exactly what you’re looking for in life. You either grab the next best thing, or you go without, so you have to make a quick decision. Unfortunately, it seems like one TikToker made a grave mistake when using a substitute for her hairspray.

In a now-viral video, TikTok user ‘im_d_ollady’ explained how, when she ran out of Got2B Glued hairspray, she grabbed a can of Gorilla Glue spray and used it on her hair, instead.

The result is as disastrous as you might expect. The glue has locked her hair in place completely, and it’s almost impossible to get out.

Gorilla Glue
In a new viral video, one TikTok user described how she used Gorilla Glue as hairspray.

While Gorilla Glue is normally sold in a paste form and is known for being incredibly strong, the version she used on her hair was a spray version, which, according to the company, delivers a “clear, permanent bond that’s moisture resistant.” This is going nowhere without serious help.

According to Brown, she’s attempted to wash her hair fifteen times to no avail, and that it’s been stuck this way for around a month now. Currently, it’s unclear what solution, if any, would help her in this situation.

@im_d_olladyStiff where????? Ma hair 🤬🤬♬ original sound – Tessica Brown

Regardless, the video has garnered massive attention online. In less than 24 hours, the video has managed to get over 5 million views and 1.4 million likes on TikTok.

That’s not counting the numerous re-uploads on across other social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook.

Gorilla Glue Girl finally gets medical help

People following the saga have managed to get the hashtag ‘#GorillaGlueGirl’ trending on Twitter as they wait for daily updates.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tessica (@im_d_ollady)

Thankfully, she’s getting help. She’s checked into a hospital, and doctors are trying to help her figure out how to get the glue out of her hair. Her Instagram post of her getting treatment has reached 150,000 likes in under 12 hours.

Gorilla Glue officially responds

On February 8, the official Gorilla Glue Twitter account released a statement responding to Brown’s “hairy” situation, explaining that their spray-on product is permanent and not for use on hair.

That being said, the brand also wished the poor TikToker the best as she continues to undergo treatment at a medical facility to remove the glue from her hair.

Plastic surgeon offers free procedure to remove Gorilla Glue

On February 9, it was reported that Beverly Hills-based plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Obeng has offered to try his hand at removing the product from Brown’s hair.

Dr. Obeng claimed that the procedure might take two to three days, but there’s no need for Tessica to fret about expenses; the doc also stated that he’d completely cover the cost of the treatment, although estimates price the remedy at $12,500.

As for how he’ll do it? Dr. Obeng claimed he’ll use medical-grade glue remover to try his hand at helping Brown’s sticky scenario, which will hopefully be resolved thanks to his forthcoming efforts.

Tessica Brown finally gets Gorilla Glue removed from her hair

On February 11, it was revealed that Tessica was finally able to get the adhesive product removed from her hair via plastic surgery, with a video taken after the procedure showing the TikToker running a hand through her hair for the first time in weeks.

Although she unfortunately lost her hard-won length, with her ponytail having been cut off as a result of the Gorilla Glue mishap, it looks like things turned out well in the end. Let this be a lesson to anyone hoping to replace their favorite hair gel with crafting supplies – don’t do it!