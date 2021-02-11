Valkyrae hits out at “terrible” fans for shipping her with Dream

Massively popular YouTube streamer Valkyrae has hit out at fans for “shipping” her with fellow YouTuber Dream after a donator left a concerning message about the situation in Pokimane’s Twitch chat.

In 2020, 29-year-old Rachel ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter was awarded Content Creator of the Year, having amassed a jaw-dropping 23.6 million hours watched on her channel by fans — as well as an impressive growth of over 7,304%.

With this in mind, it comes as little surprise that Rae boasts a huge fanbase and often interacts with other content creators, but living in the internet limelight isn’t always sunshine and roses.

Between dealing with harassment from stalkers and combatting a severely toxic chat during Rust streams with other broadcasters, Rae has, unfortunately, seen the best and worst sides of online fame — but sometimes, certain situations can get weirder than others.

During a February Valorant broadcast, fellow Twitch streamer Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys alerted Valkyrae to an especially odd donation from a viewer that left her feeling completely grossed out.

“By the way, Rae, someone donated to me to tell you that your username is like, your ship name with Dream,” Poki explained, referencing the 21-year-old Minecraft YouTuber of the same name.

“That’s the worst thing I ever heard!” creator Michael Reeves chimed in.

“No, it’s not!” Valkyrae objected before breaking out into shocked laugher. “That’s terrible! I’m almost thirty! Shut the f**k up! Are you kidding me? That’s a terrible, terrible thing to say!”

While this is far from the first time creators have been “shipped” with one another — meaning that fans will “pair” them together for a proposed romantic relationship — it seems that this suggestion sent Valkyrae over the edge due to their eight-year age difference.

“Okay, now donate to me and say the same thing!” Valkyrae joked.

The interaction, thus far, has prompted quite the conversation among fans as to how that idea ever came about, with many noting that Rae and Dream barely interact, at all. However, there’s no denying that Rae is not into the suggestion, whatsoever.