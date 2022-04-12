Valkyrae has unexpected response to fans comparing her to a Chihuahua

YouTube streamer Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter was taken aback as some of her fans took to Twitter to compare her to a… Chihuahua?

As one of the most popular streamers and content creators in the space, Valkyrae has been able to reach a wide variety of people, leading to an wide following of over 3.6 million subscribers.

Her fans are known for giving the creator major support, going as far as giving the 30-year-old a perfect birthday surprise earlier this year.

However, this time around, instead of praise and appreciation from her followers, the YouTube star found herself on the side of some lighthearted joking.

Valkyrae reacts to fans comparing her to a Chihuahua

During one of her recent April streams, it came to Valkyrae’s attention that her fans were comparing the content creator to a Chihuahua.

“So, I was just minding my own business,” she laughed. “Browsing Twitter, and I also see on the Rae Twitter page: ‘If Rae were a dog breed, what would she be?’”

To her surprise, according to the streamer, the vast majority of her fans viewed her as a Chihuahua, which had her adamantly disagreeing.

“I do not give off full Chihuahua energy, okay?” Rae said. “I am more than that, ‘kay? I am way more than that. I’ll have you know.”

Not satisfied with the Chihuahua comparison, Valkyrae went on to give her take on what dog she’d actually be like — and although she gave a completely different breed, Rae still ended up adding a bit of a Chihuahua, anyways.

“I think I’m more of a Rottweiler — a Rottweiler Chihuahua mix, maybe.”

While being compared to a Chihuahua isn’t exactly ideal for the streamer, maybe Rae’s thoughts of being a more menacing dog could help her in her role as a villain in Funimation’s Tribe Nine anime.