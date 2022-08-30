Valkyrae fires back at Froste’s “crazy” 100 Thieves accusations

YouTube star Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter has shared her take on the drama, after Twitch streamer Froste accused the 100 Thieves organization of being “predatory” during his time there.

Froste shocked the streaming community on August 29 when he made a series of allegations claiming 100 Thieves refused to give him and his fellow creators in ‘The Mob’ content house enough financial support. As a result, it supposedly led to the house and content group breaking apart.

100 Thieves owner Nadeshot quickly refuted Froste’s claims, and added that the team was working on a tight budget. However, streamers and fans across the community are still divided over the drama.

Now, 100 Thieves co-owner Valkyrae has shared her response calling Froste’s allegations “crazy,” and added that Froste’s claims helped him get “exposure.”

Valkyrae “very curious” over Nadeshot’s response to Froste

On August 29, Valkyrae was playing PlateUp! with Sykkuno, chocobars, and Fuslie when she was asked about her take over the Froste vs. 100 Thieves drama.

“I haven’t been able to see Nadeshot’s response to Froste’s accusations,” Valkyrae admitted. “But, I did see Froste tweet that he has nothing to gain from this which isn’t true. He gained exposure and clout, obviously.”

She added that she didn’t “know anything about [The Mob’s] contracts,” but she was nonetheless “very curious” about Nadeshot’s response to the allegations.

The 30-year-old claimed that it was “important” to talk about Froste’s comments and address his “kind of crazy accusations.”

Valkyrae is just the latest name to share her take. Other streamers to have commented on the drama include CouRage who claimed he was “hurt” over Froste’s allegations and how Nadeshot had “pushed to give [The Mob] an opportunity of a lifetime.”

Valkyrae didn’t go into any further details over the drama as she continued played an intense game of PlateUp! with her friends. However, it’s likely we’ll hear more about the situation in the days to come.