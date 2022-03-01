Valkyrae exposes “sick” DMs from thirsty fans

YouTube star Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter berated fans sending her “sick” messages in her Instagram DMs, explaining why a swift block might come their way as a result.

Valkyrae is one of the net’s most popular live streamers. After switching platforms from Twitch to YouTube in 2020, Rae earned Content Creator of the Year at the Game Awards that same year.

Since then, she’s managed to appear in a music video with Machine Gun Kelly, collaborated with Gucci, and even became co-owner of esports and entertainment group 100 Thieves.

Despite having millions of adoring fans, online fame certainly comes with its caveats — one of those being the occasional wild DM from an overzealous viewer.

Valkyrae slams “sick” fans sending her creepy Instagram DMs

Valkyrae opened up about these sorts of messages in a recent broadcast, explaining to viewers why she’s ready to hit anyone who sends her “sick” messages with a swift block.

“We need to have another talk,” she began. “Some of you are sick. I decided to open up my DMs. The very first one I saw… it was from a person who was having full blown conversations with themselves about how much they’re in love with me.”

“How much they know they’re the best for me, how much they know me better than I do,” she continued. “Sending me pictures, but it’s all blurred out, I didn’t open any of them. Just really weird. Weird!”

Valkyrae explained that the fan’s messages had been going on for “days” before saying that she’d ultimately blocked the person — along with any other accounts they make in the future.

“I’m just letting you guys know that if I block you, or if anyone else blocks you for whatever reason on Instagram, you won’t be able to follow them on a new account, okay? So stop being icky!”

Valkyrae’s warning comes on the heels of another uncomfortable moment for the streamer, who thought her house was being broken into last week — but luckily, she clarified that it was likely was just a “raccoon” rummaging through the garbage outside.