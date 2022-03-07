Valkyrae explains why Corpse Husband has been missing from her streams

YouTube streamer Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter has revealed why Corpse Husband hasn’t been playing games with the group recently.

Shortly after the Among Us boom at the end of 2020, Corpse Husband and the rest of the Amigops — Valkyrae, Sykkuno, and Disguised Toast — gained mass popularity on their channels, with Corpse hitting one million views on Twitch after just two streams.

However, as the popularity of Among Us died down and the group moved to other games, Corpse has been less active on his friend’s streams.

Valkyrae has explained why he’s been missing from streams, mentioning that he’s been extremely busy with other opportunities in his career.

Valkyrae on why Corpse has been “missing”

Although Corpse Husband had opened up about not streaming as much on his own channel, he mentioned before that he enjoys being on his friend’s streams. After a viewer asked Valkyrae where he’s been, she explained why his streaming schedule has changed.

“I know you guys haven’t seen or heard of Corpse for a long time. But we have been keeping up with each other and he is doing well,” she said. “He’s just been very very busy.”

The 100 Thieves co-owner went on to reveal that he doesn’t have a ton of interest in GTA RP or Valorant, which have been the two games the group has played in the recent weeks.

(Topic starts at 10:28 in the video below)

Valkyrae did mention, however, that she offered to play Dead By Daylight with Corpse, so perhaps we’ll be seeing a stream featuring the ‘E-GIRLS ARE RUINING MY LIFE’ musician sooner than later.

Corpse has recently revealed that he is doing voice-over work for the anime ‘Tribe-Nine,’ and may even have a new song coming out soon as well.

If you’d like to keep up with any news regarding the deep-voiced creator — check out our page.