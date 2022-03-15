Valkyrae explains why she got emotional seeing Pokimane win the Legacy Award

Valkyrae burst out in tears after seeing Pokimane win the Legacy Award at The Streamer Awards, and the main reason why is that she felt Poki deserved it after everything she’s done.

Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter and Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys have been friends for a long time now. Not only have they collaborated on stream throughout the years, but they even lived together in the same house.

In 2021, she told fans she loved Poki with her “whole heart and soul” and thinks of her as a “little sister.” So, it’s not all that surprising that she got emotional when Poki won the Legacy Award at The Streamer Awards.

However, she opened up about it more on stream and revealed that it came down to two things. First, she saw Poki crying when she won, which made her cry too. Second, because she feels it was well-deserved.

She's set the standard for those that have followed in her footsteps and has trailblazed new paths for streaming. Winning the prestigious Legacy Award is an indication of how important @pokimanelol has been to the streamer community as a whole. #TheStreamerAwards pic.twitter.com/htQOHo7i7N — The Streamer Awards (@StreamerAwards) March 13, 2022

“Poki won the Legacy Award!” she said with a hint of excitement. “It was at the very end. They showed this highlight reel, and I was crying! Poki was sitting next to me. I looked over to her, and she was tearing up!”

The two of them are so close, it made her cry too. “I could just tell that she was so grateful and felt so appreciated. I started sobbing because she was just sobbing. It was so cute. It was actually so cute. I loved it so much.”

That’s not the only reason she was brought to tears though. It’s also because she felt Poki deserved to win the award after everything she’s accomplished in the streaming industry so far, and she was glad to see it happen.

“I am so glad she won because she deserves it. She paved the way for so many gamers and streamers. She’s been around forever. She’s been the first to do so many things in this industry. It was well deserved!”

Despite the emotional moment, Rae didn’t win an award herself during the show. She was nominated for Best Variety Streamer along with Disguised Toast, Ludwig, and MoistCr1TiKaL, which was won by the latter. Still, she was thrilled to see her friends win.

The Streamer Awards were a huge success, taking over Twitch for the duration it aired, reaching a peak of 380,000 viewers. So, there’s a good chance we’ll see it again and perhaps even see Rae win an award herself.