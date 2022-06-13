Valkyrae “devastated” by fake Nintendo Amiibo ad with Bowser

Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter has been left devastated after a fake Nintendo Amiibo ad featuring Bowser went viral on Twitter.

Sometimes when videos or images go viral on the internet, you have to question whether or not it’s real or edited.

A few great examples of this would be the viral graduation tweet featuring xQc, or how a Chinese VTuber faked her own kidnapping.

Oftentimes, those photos or videos catch the attention of influencers like 100 Thieves co-owner Valkyrae who exclaimed that she is “devastated” thanks to a fake Nintendo ad that’s gone viral.

Valkyrae “devastated” after fake Nintendo ad goes viral

On June 12, a Twitter user by the name of ‘SpillaneTPostre’ posted a clip from Nintendo’s trailer for Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story.

The Doctor finds Mario and Luigi in the original clip, but the Twitter video has been edited, and it’s not exactly PG. The tweet has received over 16k retweets and nearly 120k likes in the 24 hours after it was posted.

The tweet reads: “Nintendo literally made an ad where bowser has to go to the hospital because he shoved an amiibo of himself up his a*s.”

Nintendo literally made an ad where bowser has to go to the hospital because he shoved an amiibo of himself up his ass pic.twitter.com/gqHkfPH0sL — Gumshoe Spillane: Mounting Police 🕵️🔎👣👣👣👹 (@SpillaneTPostre) June 12, 2022

Valkyrae was quick to respond on her alternate Twitter account, calling for her followers to quit tagging her in the tweet because “I’m already devastated.”

Fans quickly took to the comments confused at the video, and why Rae felt the need to share it.

Stop tagging me in this I’m already devastated https://t.co/3YpNWqKT4t — rae☀️ (@itsraechill) June 13, 2022

One user said: “Never in a million yrs would I have thought this could be even a possibility on the list of things I have to read/ppl tag you in.”

While another user was simply confused and thought it was the actual commercial at first.

never in a million yrs would i have thought this could be even a possibility on the list of things i have to read/ppl tag you in. i had a great nap, coming back to reality has been harsh and abrupt — ☀️🦎 fuslie has my heart tbh (@murphyrecords) June 13, 2022

i thought it was a legit commercial at first — Wam (@Wam_Paisen) June 13, 2022

Either way, it’s clear that fans had a good chuckle out of Valkyrae’s reaction to the video.

