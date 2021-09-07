Valkyrae cries on stream after brutal Twitter mistake leads to death threats

After a slip-up on Twitter caused some of Valkyrae’s fans to attack an unknown user, she used her platform to explain her mistake and apologized on stream.

After signing with 100 Thieves in 2018 and becoming a co-owner of the massive organization just three years later, some may consider streamer Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter’s growth to have happened rather fast.

Valkyrae has garnered a fanbase of millions of followers across multiple social media platforms, including her YouTube channel – but with great fame comes great responsibility.

On September 3, the 100 Thieves co-owner replied to a distraught fan of Sykkuno on Twitter, not thinking about the millions of people that would read her response. Unfortunately for Rae, her fans did not like her answer, and started attacking the user she replied to.

Valkyrae’s response and apology

The now-deleted tweet from the upset Sykkuno fan claimed that they did not want to see Rae’s ex-boyfriend ‘Sonii’ appear on a broadcast. Rae had replied to the post, saying, “I’m canceling the stream.”

“I would like to address what happened yesterday,” a tearful Rae stated during a YouTube broadcast after the drama went down. “I made a very big mistake. When I reply to people, I tend to forget who can see it.”

Rae stated that she has read a lot of opinions on Twitter lately, and decided to reply to one that hurt her specifically. That tweet turned out to be written by a minor, who had gotten attacked by the YouTube streamer’s fanbase… including death threats and gruesome pictures.

PLEASE do not harass / send death threats to people sharing their opinions ESPECIALLY ON BEHALF OF ME! I replied to an account and was ignorant of how others would reply to them as well and I feel entirely responsible. I'm sorry to anybody whos attacked by people "defending" me — rae☀️ (@Valkyrae) September 4, 2021

When Valkyrae woke up the next morning after making the reply, she saw the response the original tweet was getting and posted a tweet asking everyone to stop.

“I make a lot of mistakes, and sometimes, I don’t learn from them the first time,” Rae explained while wiping tears from her eyes.

Valkyrae then admitted that she does believe people think too highly of her due to her status as a top streamer, and claimed that she’s merely human, like everyone else.

“We are equal,” she explained.

This isn’t the first time that someone in her position made such a mistake, and it probably won’t be the last. Judging by her emotional response to the issue, though, it’s looking like Valkyrae isn’t going to let a slip-up like this happen again anytime soon.