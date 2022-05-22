Valkyrae crashes Disguised Toast’s ‘surprise’ Twitch stream and fans are obsessed

Jeremy ‘Disguised Toast’ Wang’s fans were shocked to see him unexpectedly start streaming on Twitch. However, he wasn’t alone as his pal popular YouTube Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter also made a surprise appearance.

As two original members of the ‘Amigops,’ good pals Disguised Toast and Valkyrae always have fans flocking to their streams whenever they reunite, online or in person.

Their fans couldn’t get enough when the duo made an appearance in the ‘Tribe Nine’ anime TV show, for instance. Not to mention, they always spark excitement when they meet up with their friends Sykkuno and Corpse Husband for a game of ‘Among Us.’

So, it understandably sent shockwaves across both their fanbases when Valkyrae and Toast suddenly started streaming together.

Disguised Toast starts ‘surprise’ livestream

On May 22, Toast announced that he was about to start a livestream with special guests Miyoung and Valkyrae. The news came as a complete surprise for fans as the stream started much later than his usual time.

“What is happening?” one confused viewer in Toast’s chat asked. Another was shocked to see that there were “zero viewers” watching. However, the numbers quickly started to build as fans got wind of the impromptu broadcast.

Many were also surprised to see Valkyrae who was wearing a glamorous evening dress. The 30-year-old was on her way home from attending Gold House’s First Annual Gold Gala after she made the organization’s 2022 A100 list.

rae and miyoung came over so i guess we're streaming pic.twitter.com/He9vaHuxVJ — Toast (@DisguisedToast) May 22, 2022

As with many of the Amigops reunions, the stream slowly turned chaotic as the trio tried to keep the viewers entertained. At one point, Valkyrae decided to treat viewers to some ASMR using her long acrylic nails which she had done especially for the gala.

Fans were then left in hysterics as the group tried to play a horror game together, much to the dismay of Miyoung, which had them all jumping out of their skins.

Miyoung and Valkyrae eventually left Toast to finish his livestream in peace. However, it will no doubt be long until the trio meets up again for another chaotic reunion.