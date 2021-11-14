Valkyrae is back on track after RFLCT drama: “I don’t want to let it hinder me anymore”

Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter told fans her mental health is back on track after the RFLCT skincare line drama, claiming it’s not as “terrible” as it was and she doesn’t want to “let it hinder her anymore”.

Valkyrae faced plenty of backlash after she announced her own skincare line, RFLCT. The brand was effectively terminated following claims it was based on pseudoscience.

The entire saga took a toll on her mental health. After taking some time off to focus on her wellbeing, her return stream went off to a rocky start after Mizkif cracked a joke at her expense. But it wasn’t long before she lightened up and even made one herself.

Rae’s been back for two weeks now. However, fans are still concerned about her mental state. They asked her about it on stream.

She responded, telling them she’s doing “okay” and that things are “going up.”

“How’s my mental health been? Um, my mental health is the same,” she said. “I have a lot of anxiety, but I don’t know how much of that is being caused by just me being unhealthy. I’m super unhealthy right now.”

But after thinking about it a little more, she changed her tune.

“My mental is okay. It’s not nearly as terrible as it was when I was going through it those two weeks. I was having really dark thoughts, but I don’t have those thoughts anymore.”

“I’m in more of a positive mindset than a negative mindset. I’m more grateful for the things that I do have. I have a lot to be grateful for. So, I feel like something like this… I don’t want to let it hinder me anymore.”

To help her progress, she plans on fixing her diet, sleep schedule, and more.

“I’ve got to start taking care of myself because physically and mentally I’m just like, blah. But yeah, overall, I’m going up. I’m going up!”

Not everyone was out to get her over the controversy, though. A number of popular streamers including Asmongold, 100 Thieves CEO Nadeshot, and Sykkuno defended her.

Rae has been making an effort to spread positivity since she returned to streaming too. She gifted $5,000 worth of Twitch subs to support Miyoung ‘Kkatamina’ Kim’s subathon — which also added hours of content.