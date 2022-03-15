Valkyrae apologizes to QTCinderella after Streamer Awards complaints

100 Thieves co-owner and popular YouTube streamer Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter reached out to QTCinderella to apologize for her criticism of the Streamer Awards, which QT helped to organize alongside fellow streamer Maya Higa.

The Streamer Awards was a live, in-person event that brought together some of the most popular streamers across YouTube and Twitch, with a number of awards for all different categories.

While the awards show was celebrated a lot by fans and creators alike, there were some issues that certain people took with it.

Sykkuno said he was confused by the lack of Amigops representation in the Among Us section, and Ludwig admitted his Streamer of the Year award over xQc was a “bummer.”

The day after the awards, Valkyrae was talking about them on stream and, while she did give a lot of praise for the amount of effort that went into it all, did air some of her grievances with the show.

Rae said that in the recap video of the year, it “felt very OTK oriented” and commented on the fact that she wasn’t included in the video package that showed some of the streamers that switched from Twitch to YouTube.

While QTCinderella said that some of the criticism felt “unfair” she did add that she “feels bad” after hearing some of Rae’s comments.

Before long, Valkyrae jumped in a call with QTCinderella to explain what she was saying and apologize for how badly it had all come across.

“I hate that you saw that one clip and it looks so sh*t,” she said. “I’m so, so, so sorry. I literally praised you … It looks so sh**ty … I definitely worded things in a terrible way.”

Rae then went on to tweet about the ordeal on her alt account, saying: “I wish I was more well-spoken and could properly articulate what I’m trying to say.”

I truly am the worst at speaking. I wish I was more well spoken and could properly articulate what I’m trying to say — rae☀️ (@itsraechill) March 15, 2022

There’s no doubt the Streamer Awards were hugely popular, and Valkyrae had so many nice things to say about the event as did much of her peers — it just so happens that this one complaint reached QTCinderella.