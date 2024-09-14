Valkyrae accuses Jason Momoa of “mistreating” Minecraft movie crew

Valkyrae has revealed that Jason Momoa was her worst celebrity experience after she claimed he mistreated crew members while filming on the set of A Minecraft Movie.

On September 13, the YouTube star, who has over four million subscribers on the platform, was taking part in a live Hot Ones-style interview hosted by fellow steamer JasonTheWeen on Twitch.

When asked about her worst celebrity or streamer experience, she was told she didn’t have to state the person’s name. But replied, “I will state the name,” and said it was Jason Momoa.

Article continues after ad

“I just saw him mistreat some of the crew, and it was pretty disappointing. It was after a very intense scene, and it was a very emotional scene, so maybe he was still in character.”

Valkyrae ended: “He was just really mad at them that they weren’t doing something right, like setting up the shot and stuff, and he was just angry, like really mad and yelling. I was like, this is not a good work environment, I would not be happy working under those conditions.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

She clarified that the alleged incident occurred while she was on set to appear as a cameo in the upcoming Minecraft movie. No information was provided about the specifics of her appearance or the supposed incident involving the Aquaman and Game of Thrones actor.

Jason Momoa plays Garrett ‘The Garbage Man’ Garrison, one of the main characters, who is part of the group called the misfits who are transported through a portal into the famous blocky world.

Article continues after ad

The movie adaptation of Minecraft also features a star-studded cast including Jack Black, Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks, Sebastian Eugene Hansen, and Jennifer Coolidge.

However, ever since the movie was announced it has been hit with waves of backlash. This has included many fans being left divided over Jack Black saying he will be singing in the adaptation, and after the trailer was launched, it was slammed by many fans for being “terrible.”

A Minecraft Movie is scheduled for release in theaters on April 5, 2025.

Article continues after ad