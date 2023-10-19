United Airlines passengers criticize “unfair” boarding system favoring window seats 

United Airlines has generated a new boarding system for passengers and frequent flyers are not happy about the change.

While boarding a plane can be exciting, it is sometimes difficult to maneuver around everyone already onboard.

To alleviate passengers of such frustration, United Airlines has changed how they can board their planes.

Since announcing the new system, United Airlines passengers have reacted with unhappiness, saying the change is “unfair.”

Changes in United Airlines boarding system will not affect every passenger

Though first class, premium class, and the pre-boarding group will not have to abide by the United Airlines changes, those in economy class will have to follow their new guidelines when entering the plane.

The changes in effect will no longer have passengers board the plane in sections. Instead, flyers will be called by seating arrangements like window, middle, and aisle.

Window seats, exit row seats, and standby seats will be able to board the plane first followed by those in middle seats. Passengers with aisle seats will board last.

Instagram: people People are questioning the sense of United Airlines’ new boarding changes, as it doesn’t include a system for families with children.

United Airlines has even created an acronym for the change entitled “WILMA” — window, middle aisle.

The change is being implemented to reduce the time that passengers have to get up for others to move into their seats. It is estimated that at least two minutes would be saved while boarding a plane when using the WILMA method.

After announcing the new changes, United Airlines passengers reacted in disapproval, saying, “Why don’t we board the flight back to front? It makes the most sense of all.”

As well as, ”Not fair for people who have carry-ons and do not get space because they are seated on the aisle.”

Many other people were unhappy saying that the changes would cause families with children to board separately.

The new boarding system for United Airlines will launch on October 26 for domestic flights and some international flights.