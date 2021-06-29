UFC legend Ronda Rousey shocks fans with Pokemon-themed baby gender reveal

Former UFC champion Ronda Rousey and her partner, fellow mixed martial artist Travis Browne, used a Pokemon meme to reveal their baby’s gender in a wild new YouTube video.

Back in 2015, the pair of UFC stars began dating before eventually getting married in 2017. Now, the two are preparing to welcome their first child and did so by using Pokemon – something Ronda has been known to be a major fan of.

In the June 29 video, Ronda explained that the two didn’t want to do anything overly spectacular that could result in a massive fire, as we saw back in California in 2020.

Instead, the duo opted for something a little bit more fun, simple, and safe, as Ronda put it. As both her and Travis walked forward, she appeared to begin feeling the baby kicking and the screen transitioned to an egg.

Using a Pokemon egg to announce the gender of your child is certainly unique and the two included the iconic Pokemon music to accompany the hatch followed by the fanfare tune made famous in the first generation of games.

“It’s a girl” the text read with an image of the ultrasound, resembling that of Pokemon Red and Blue back on the original Game Boy.

Amusingly, despite being a former UFC champion, Ronda’s love of Pokemon is quite well documented. Back when she was 16-years-old, she moderated the Pokemon Stadium 2 forum on the website GameTalk.

Back in a 2014 interview, she explained how she got into the cards first and then the video games. “I got it on Game Boy Color. And my first one was Pokémon Blue and my first Pokémon was a Charmander and I was immediately hooked on it. I lost a bunch of weight that summer, and I was a small kid because I would not stop playing,” she said.

“I’ve gotten every single version of every single generation of the game,” the former WWE and UFC star added. “So like when Blue came out, I didn’t just get Blue and wait for Silver, no. I got Blue, I Beat blue, I got Red, I beat Red, I got Yellow, I beat Yellow.”

Given the athlete’s history with Pokemon, it’s clear why she chose to involve it in a very special moment in her life.