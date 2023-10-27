UFC legend Michael Bisping falls for oldest streaming trick in the book

One stream viewer successfully trolled former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping with the classic ALT-F4 trick.

Despite UFC fighters being known as some of the “baddest men on the planet,” one fan had no fear about trolling Bisping from the safety of his stream chat.

Trolling the former champion and UFC legend Michael Bisping as he livestreamed his thoughts on the upcoming Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou fight, the viewer fooled him expertly with the classic ALT-F4 trick.

UFC champ Michael Bisping trolled with ALT-F4 trap

Michael Bisping was streaming on YouTube, screensharing a tab on his computer when he fell for the trap: “Press alt, and f4, to fix volume,” one viewer told Michael.

The UFC legend pressed the key combination and reacted as the video he was watching shut down: “You pr*ck, what have you done to me. […] You’ve f**ked it for everyone lad.”

However, fans were impressed with Michael Bisping’s jovial attitude to being trolled and the inconvenience it caused, calling him a “tremendous sport about being trolled lol,” as Bisping laughed it off: “You f**king pr*ck. Oh well, fair play to you, fair play to you.”

UFC is a mixed-martial-arts organization known for hosting some of the most thrilling fights in the combat sports industry, producing mega-stars like Conor McGregor and Jon Jones – who had to pull out of his fight with Stipe Miocic after he suffered a severe pec tendon tear.

Their fighters often become bonafide celebrities too though, and so it’s no surprise some of them have moved into online content creation too.

UFC has also been trending recently for the release of their new gaming installment, UFC 5, which features some iconic fighters in its roster like Conor McGregor and Bruce Lee.