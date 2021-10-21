UFC legend Michael Bisping explains why Jake Paul will beat Tommy Fury

Former UFC champion Michael Bisping has given his shocking prediction for the upcoming fight between YouTuber Jake Paul and boxer Tommy Fury.

The fight between Fury and Paul seems to be set for December with both combatants aiming to end the other’s perfect records in the ring.

After months of build-up and doubts over whether such a fight would even get off the ground, it was reported that the slugfest would take place on December 18, 2021, in Miami, Florida.

Now, UFC legend Michael Bisping has weighed in on the fight and predicts Fury will be in for his biggest challenge yet against The Problem Child.

Bisping says Tommy Fury will “struggle” against Jake Paul

“Tommy Fury struggled against Anthony Taylor. If he struggled against Anthony Taylor, he’s going to struggle against Jake Paul. That’s just my two cents,” Bisping revealed.

“And I believe that he loses and I believe that he changes his name to Tommy Fumbles,” he added, referencing the bizarre bet Paul made with the boxing star.

Fury’s last fight took place on the same card where Paul scored a split-decision win against Tyron Woodley and didn’t look too good.

While Bisping noted that not every fight is going to be someone’s best, the old saying of a fighter only being as good as their last fight is a good way to judge where they are and that’s why he thinks Paul will take it.

Michael Bisping praises Jake Paul for helping boxing

Just as others such as Mike Tyron and Anderson Silva supported Jake and brother Logan for spicing up boxing, Bisping did the same.

“Jake Paul isn’t just a YouTuber. He’s a boxer now. He’s still a YouTuber, but he’s also a boxer. Just because you discover your love for the sweet science later in life doesn’t mean you have to be labeled a YouTuber your entire life,” Bisping explained.

“The reality is, Jake Paul’s doing a great thing in the boxing world,” he said. “Jake Paul’s bringing a lot of attention, a lot of eyes to the boxing world.”

We’ll have to see if Bisping’s prediction holds true as the bout between the YouTuber and Love Island star draws closer.