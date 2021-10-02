UFC coach claims Jake Paul has “many advantages” over Conor McGregor in boxing bout

Javier Mendez, the UFC coach who trained several champions including Khabib Nurmagomedov, claims Jake Paul has “many advantages” over Conor McGregor and “absolutely has a chance” to beat him.

Jake Paul has been linked to a potential fight against Conor McGregor ever since he challenged him back in December 2020. Since then, he’s done his best to get a reaction from the former UFC champion, and it worked.

After beating Tyron Woodley, Jake’s stock has risen once again. However, it seems like he’s more likely to fight other candidates, including a rematch against Woodley, rather than square off against McGregor anytime soon.

Still, that hasn’t stopped Jake from trying to lay down the groundwork by trying to get under his skin.

If it were to happen, Javier Mendez — who coached an impressive list of UFC champions including Cain Velasquez, Daniel Cormier, and Khabib Nurmagomedov — believes Jake can win.

“Jake has got so many advantages on Conor. Size being one of the big major ones,” Mendez told Betway.

“He’s got big advantages in size and power. He doesn’t have fight experience, but he’s been strictly just boxing for a long time now.”

Mendez also explained that Jake has been training with “really good boxing professionals that know what they’re doing.”

For that reason, he believes he “shouldn’t fear” McGregor at all and “absolutely has a chance” to beat him.

McGregor is still trying to redeem himself in the UFC after losing to Dustin Poirier for the second time and gruesomely breaking his leg in the process.

Jake admitted he would love to “break him down” the same way Poirier did. However, new challenges keep cropping up. So, it might not happen for a while — if at all.