UFC champ Kamaru Usman open to fighting Jake Paul on one condition

UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman has accepted a fight against undefeated boxer Jake Paul, but there is a major condition that The Problem Child would need to meet to make it happen.

Jake Paul has become a threat in the boxing world. With a 5-0 record and four KOs to his name, the YouTube star has gone from being an influencer to selling out arenas for his matches.

With the younger Paul brother still in search for a dance partner for his return to the ring in August, Kamaru Usman has weighed in on if he would like to box the former Disney star.

In a recent interview, Usman teased that a fight could be in the cards, but it would be up to Jake to fulfill a big promise to guarantee the bout even ends up happening.

Kamaru Usman accepts Jake Paul boxing match

During a discussion with SportsBible, Usman explained why he’d want to step into the ring against Jake Paul and the reason should put a smile on The Problem Child’s haters.

“Yes, just to kick his butt,” The Nigerian Nightmare laughed. “We’re a different breed of fighters and now he’s in a different era of combat sport.”

According to the UFC champ, if Paul wanted to fight, he would need to guarantee a big payday, especially after his pay-per-view rematch against Tyron Woodley underperformed.

“Jake Paul doesn’t equate to money. Jake Paul equates to eyes, yes, of course you get eyes on you because all these kids and the new age that follow him,” Usman continued.

“But his last three fights combined didn’t do my pay-per-view numbers for my last fight, so if he can’t guarantee me eight figures there’s no point in even talking to me about it.”

So far, Jake hasn’t responded to Usman’s openness to duke it out. With no shortage of possible opponents, Paul may not end up battling the Welterweight champ quite yet, but it seems like there’s a chance the two end up touching gloves at some point in the future.