Uber Eats driver disguises herself as a man to feel safer delivering at night

A female Uber Eats driver went viral on TikTok, after revealing that she disguises herself as a man to feel safer while delivering at night.

TikToker Tia Zakher says she earns more money delivering food at night, but wants to take additional measures to ensure her safety while doing so.

In a viral clip, the 20-year-old showed off her masculine attire and explained that, despite making “more money at night,” she was scared to drop off deliveries in the dark.

“POV: You’re scared to deliver orders at night alone, but you make more money at night, so you dress up as a man,” she wrote over the video. In the TikTok, Tia was seen donning a gray hoodie, an oversized jacket, khaki pants, and white sneakers.

The Uber Eats driver also wore a baseball cap with a hood over it and a mask to hide the bottom half of her face. “Male privilege,” she wrote in the caption of her clip, which has amassed over 272,000 views.

TikTok reacts to Uber Eats driver dressing as a man feel safer

Many TikTok users in the comments offered Tia advice on how to look even manlier. “Try baggier pants,” one person wrote. “Large pyjama pants or sweats,” another added.

“It’s the walk. Once you nail it, you’re good,” a third shared. “Baggier pants and strong mens perfume, and you’re good to go,” someone else advised, to which the TikToker replied: “Noted.”

Others, however, lamented the reality of being a woman alone at night. “It’s so sad we have to go through this as women,” one commented. “Me walking to get groceries at night,” another wrote.

“I had a woman deliver me pizza at night and it warmed my heart, but also saddened my heart that her husband was with her and helping her,” a third said.

This is just the latest Uber Eats-related video to take off on TikTok, after a delivery driver went viral for saving a customer who was stranded on top of a building.