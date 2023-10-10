Uber Eats customer discovers driver buying himself food and putting it on her tab

An Uber Eats driver was caught buying himself food and making customers pay for it in a viral expose video.

The ease of being able to order groceries directly from home and have them delivered is a major advantage for Uber users, but one customer found a major flaw with the program.

In a viral TikTok from late in September, user ‘kallidaze’ revealed her stomach churning discovery after being overcharged for groceries, getting less than she ordered and with other items added without her permission.

According to kallidaze, things got even more awkward when she contacted Uber about the problem and had some serious difficulty getting a straight answer.

Uber customer accuses driver of charging her for food

Kallidaze explained that once the Uber employee shared the receipt with her after insisting that they only charge for what’s on the order through the app.

“When she finally sends me the store receipt, guess what? The guy bought himself a bunch of food. Oh, and he got himself a bag to carry it in too, so that’s an extra ten cents,” she noted.

The customer added that Uber refused to do anything about the extra food and even ended the chat. Instead, the employee asked Kallidaze to mark down what items weren’t there – something that only infuriated the TikToker more.

“You should know what’s not there, because you have your Uber receipt, so you know what I ordered and you know I didn’t order a pot roast,” she fumed. “So, why do I need to mark it for you? Why did I pay a $30 service fee on this order if I have to mark the receipt?”

Users in the comments felt sympathy for the TikToker, but some agreed that it would be best to do grocery shopping themselves to save money and make sure issues like this don’t arise.

“Does nobody do their own grocery shopping anymore? I am way too picky about what my fresh meat looks like. I could never use those apps,” one remarked.

“The amount of times I’ve had food stolen by the driver and Uber tells me that’s just something that happens is ridiculous,” said someone else.

It’s not known if the TikToker ended up getting refunded, but she has promised to post a follow-up video, so we’ll keep you updated if her situation changes.