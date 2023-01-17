Uber driver takes rider back home after she asked for music to be turned down

A woman went viral on TikTok after revealing that her Uber driver took her back home after she asked for the music to be turned down.

In a 57-second clip with over 400,000 views in a single day, content creator Marleville said she ordered an early morning pickup on Uber so that she could get to the airport. She requested a “quiet trip” without any “music or conversation.”

However, when the driver arrived, the car had loud music blasting as they drove. Marleville said that she then politely asked for the music volume to be lowered. She explained that the driver turned it down “like one click.”

About ten minutes into the ride, with loud music still playing, she asked if he could just turn the music off until they reach the airport. Instead, the driver gave her a surprising response.

“He said, ‘I’m just going to take you home,’ and turned all the way back around,” the TikToker recalled.

In a follow-up video, Marleville explained that the driver did not know her address when he decided to return her home, as he asked her to provide it.

“I had to give him my address, which is now a safety concern for me,” she said. “I try to keep things in perspective. I was confused but not angry… I hope he was kinder to his next rider.”

Marleville said she was able to find a new driver and a different flight so that she could still make it to her destination.

TikTok users in the comments were supportive of the content creator, including several Uber drivers.

“There’s a QUIET RIDE selection for a reason. Who Ubers in the morning and then gets upset that someone doesn’t want music, let alone BLASTING loud?” one user questioned.

“As a former Uber driver, I’m shocked! I’m so sorry that happened to you,” another wrote.

“You didn’t deserve to be treated like that. That weight is for him to carry. Glad you’re safe,” a third said.

