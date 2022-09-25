Uber driver goes viral on TikTok after exposing cheater picking up mistress

An Uber driver went viral on TikTok for exposing a cheating married man, after he added a second stop to pick up his mistress.

The Dallas-based Uber driver posted a storytime video in which she called out a man for allegedly cheating on his wife.

In a viral video with over 8.1 million views, TikToker Roni explained that she got a ride to pick up a man at his house. Before entering the car, she saw him kiss his wife goodbye and hug his children who came outside to wave to him.

When he got in the car, he told Roni he had added another stop to their trip. Once the driver arrived at the next stop, a woman got into the car with some small luggage.

Roni said the woman got into the car telling the man, “I’m so glad you finally got away from your damn wife,” before the two started kissing in the backseat. According to the TikToker, it wasn’t a, “’hi how you doing’ kind of kiss.”

The man then told Roni that he had changed the drop-off location, which she acknowledged. “I’m tired of you putting me off. When are you gonna leave?” the woman in the backseat then asked, to which the man replied there were “things to take care of” and that they should “talk about this later.”

Uber driver exposes cheating husband on TikTok

What the TikToker did next certainly took the cheating husband and mistress by surprise.

“Keep in mind I was about five miles from his house,” Roni recalled in the video.

The Uber driver then drove back to the original pickup point and told the couple to get out of her car “at his home, where his wife and kids were.”

“Pull some sh*t like that in my car and you’re gonna get done like that. Be better people. Do better in life,” Roni added.

She also noted that “things didn’t turn out so well for him” and that he and his mistress were left standing on his lawn when his family came outside to see them.

Reactions from TikTok users were divided, with some believing the alleged affair wasn’t her business and that she shouldn’t have gotten involved. Roni, however, claims that when driving for Uber, anything that happens in her car is her business.

“This is my car. I work for myself. I am an independent contractor,” she said. “If I choose to end your ride, it’s my choice. Uber’s not gonna fire me, Uber’s not gonna ban me, Uber’s not gonna get rid of me. If you are doing something crappy in my car, I have the right to handle it however I see fit.”