Uber driver caught breaking into woman’s apartment in horrifying TikTok

A woman was left absolutely terrified after catching her Uber driver break into her home as she slept in a viral TikTok that is leaving users on the platform stunned.

In 2022, people from all walks of life use Uber to get home after a night out and one TikToker shared startling footage from her security camera catching her driver in her home.

In a series of clips, TikToker ‘gigirao’ revealed Ring footage of her driver from the night before breaking into her home as she slept.

According to gigirao, the ride with the Uber driver she took with her boyfriend was fine, saying he wasn’t not being weird at all. After she got home at around 12:50 at night, she went to bed and the next morning, she checked her Ring camera and found the disturbing footage.

(click here if TikTok fails to load)

TikToker catches Uber driver in her home

At 1:40 once gigirao had gone to sleep, footage showed the Uber driver in her apartment, and even scarier is the fact he creepily stood in the door frame for some time.

“I don’t know what his intentions were if my door wasn’t locked in my room. He didn’t steal anything, which is weird, because we had so many valuables out and stuff,” she alleged. “I walked out of my room and saw my living area screen had been cut open.”

She went on to say that the man never realized there was a Ring camera in the apartment, because of the way he entered, so she may have been quite lucky in that regard.

(click here if TikTok fails to load)

The TikToker revealed she called the police and the cops came to her home to investigate. Uber, however, “hasn’t done anything” yet according to gigirao.

An investigation is currently ongoing and the TikToker has yet to share any additional updates on the case. Nonetheless, it’s certainly a very scary incident and many viewers are encouraging Uber to take action.