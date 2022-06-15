Tyson Fury’s boxing trainer wants to train Justin Bieber

Tyson Fury’s trainer Sugar Hill Steward has been eyeing up another potential novice. The boxing pro claimed that he would love to train none other than pop music star Justin Bieber.

Two-time world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury has faced some formidable opponents in his career including most recently Deontay Wilder and Dillian Whyte. Not to mention, he’s even faced a challenge from YouTube Logan Paul.

However, one person who has helped The Gipsy King become one of the toughest fighters in the ring is professional boxing trainer and former police officer Sugar Hill Steward.

Having helped Fury on his way to stardom, Steward claims that there is one trainee he’d love to take on. Swapping the mic for the gloves, Steward is looking to train singer Justin Bieber.

Steward believes Bieber would “get on well” as a boxer

Speaking to Betway, Steward said that he would “definitely” take on Bieber as a trainee. He compared it to when his uncle, boxing trainer legend Emanuel Stewart, partly trained rap icon, Eminem.

“I like to teach and it doesn’t matter who I teach at this point. I just like teaching, I enjoy it,” Steward explained. “I would be very open to not only teaching Justin Bieber how to box but teaching him how to knock guys out.

“I think he’d get on well. He’s a successful entertainer so he’s worked hard to get to this point. Being in camp would not be anything less than he’s been doing his whole life. In my training camp, we also have fun. It’s about having fun. It will be hard work but it’ll be fun. It’s a family-oriented gym.”

Steward admitted that seeing Fury and Bieber face each other in the ring is unlikely. Although, he has “other world champions Bieber can get in there with.”

He added: “Bieber can learn something from being in the ring and sparring with champions […] We’ve had world champions boxing with pure novices, doesn’t matter. It’s not about beating them up, it’s about teaching them. And at the same time, the champion can work on something himself.”

Bieber hasn’t publicly responded to Steward’s comments, as of writing. However, with One Direction’s Liam Payne claiming that he would be up for a showdown with the ‘Baby’ singer, he could consider the offer.