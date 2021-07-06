Tyson Fury praises Jake & Logan Paul as “breath of fresh air” for boxing

Legendary boxer Tyson Fury has heaped praise onto both Jake Paul and Logan Paul, commending their efforts and calling them a “breath of fresh air” for the combat sport.

There’s no denying the Paul brothers have drawn a lot of attention to the boxing scene in recent years. From initial scraps with fellow social media influencers to worldwide spectacles with the sport’s biggest stars, their impact has grown over time.

After drawing praise from the likes of Mike Tyson – boxing’s heavyweight icon that may even be sizing Logan up for a future bout – the brothers have now caught the attention of Tyson Fury. Ahead of his trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder, Fury took time to compliment the internet celebs.

“I think he’s a decent fighter for sure,” he said in regards to Jake during a TMZ interview. “I’ve been pretty impressed with the Paul’s, both of them to be fair.”

Having drawn millions of eyes to the sport through their exhibition bouts and celebrity showcases, the Paul’s are a “really good breath of fresh air to the boxing scene,” according to Fury.

“Fantastic guys, well done,” he added.

While he had nothing but praise for their efforts in the space, Fury did touch on a potential family clash down the line. After Tommy Fury, Tyson’s younger brother, called out Jake in March, the idea was quickly scrapped. “The desperation is seeping through the pores of the Fury family,” Paul said at the time.

He even added an extra barb too: “It’s quite embarrassing.”

Months removed from the initial callout, Tyson Fury appears confident the clash will happen. “[They’ve] had a lot of back and forth so I’m sure it’s going to happen soon.”

As for who would win the fight, of course he sided with his brother, assuring Tommy would “knock [Jake] out cold.”

In the immediate future, Jake has a tough challenge ahead of him as he gears up for a fight with former UFC champion Tyron Woodley.

Down the line though, it certainly appears the Fury family is eager to step in the ring with the Pauls — we’ll see if it really does happen, in the end.