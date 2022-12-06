Tyson Fury invites Jake Paul to fight Tommy Fury on his undercard vs Usyk

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK News Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at Connor.Bennett@Dexerto.com

Boxing superstar Tyson Fury has offered to give Jake Paul and Tommy Fury a spot on the undercard for his next event as the pair have yet to agree on a deal for a fight.

At the end of October, Jake Paul returned to the boxing ring, defeating MMA legend Anderson ‘The Spider’ Silva to improve his undefeated record to 6-0 and called out a few potential opponents in the aftermath.

Of course, his longtime rival Tommy Fury immediately jumped out, with fans wanting to see the two finally square off. While Jake has put his foot down and tried to make negotiations happen pretty swiftly, that hasn’t been the case to this point.

Article continues after ad

The ‘Problem Child’ is eyeing up a fight in early 2023 as he’s eager to get back in the ring. He’s even offered to travel to the UK to make it happen, given that Tommy can’t travel to the United States.

Tyson Fury wants Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury on his next boxing card

Well, in a new twist, Tyson Fury has offered to put the fight on his next boxing card as he, like many others, wants to see it happen.

The heavyweight boxing king was asked about Jake and Tommy following his win over Derek Chisora and urged the pair to fight. “I think they should fight, it is a fight that the general, everyday casual boxing person would like to see,” Fury said.

Article continues after ad

“It’s a fight that Tommy wants and Jake wants, so yeah, I think that fight should happen in 2023. Maybe it could be on the undercard of me and Usyk, who knows?”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Timestamp of 1:50

As Fury himself has said, he’s eyeing up a fight with Oleksandr Usyk in February or March, and has already floated the idea of it happening either at Wembley on Saudi Arabia.

While Jake would probably not want to play second fiddle to him on the card, it would certainly bring him to the attention of a more mainstream boxing audience, and put him in front of his biggest crowd ever. Though, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.