Tyson Fury confirms Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury announcement is “imminent”

Boxing star Tyson Fury has confirmed that his younger brother Tommy Fury will be stepping into the ring with Jake Paul.

After much anticipation, it looks like Jake Paul and Tommy Fury are finally set to meet in the ring.

The pair were initially scheduled to fight in late 2021, before Fury sustained a broken rib injury and picked up a chest infection a few weeks before fight night.

Once more, the two were set to fight last August, but never came to fruition as Tommy and his team faced difficulties and were refused entry to the US.

However, after months of back and forth between the two camps, Tyson Fury has confirmed that Tommy and Jake will finally be touching gloves.

Tyson Fury confirms Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury bout

In an interview with Seconds Out Boxing, Tyson claimed that an imminent announcement is on the horizon.

“Tommy and Jake Paul have got it going on. That’s an imminent announcement coming up for that as well,” he said.

“Yeah, we’re almost over the line with that, we should be announcing that quite soon. I’m not going to announce it because they’ve got to do it themselves.”

When asked if ‘The Gypsy King’ was going to help his younger brother prepare for the bout, he hit back

“Yeah I’m going to put a blonde wig on, and I’m going to chat absolute boll*cks every day in the gym just to get him going,” he joked.

According to journalist Ariel Helwani, Tommy Fury vs Jake Paul is already a “done deal” with the two long-time rivals expected to be stepping into the ring on February 25 in Saudi Arabia.

Though it’s probably worth waiting till an official announcement before getting your hopes up.