Tyler1’s 8 month old child accidentally sabotaged his livestream

LoL content creator Tyler1 had to pause his World of Warcraft stream after his baby accidentally caused a bit of mischief.

Tyler Steinkamp, aka Tyler1, is best known for his League of Legends content. He’s been a dominating force in the game’s community for several years, though his antics earned him an almost 2 year ban from the game before he was able to come back to it.

His fans were able to see another side of Tyler1 earlier this year when he and his partner, Macaiyla, introduced the world to their daughter, Saiyler.

And it already seems like the little girl has a bit of a streamer spirit given the chaos that transpired during Tyler1’s World of Warcraft stream.

Tyler1’s baby leaks stream key during live World of Warcraft session

During a weekend stream, Tyler1 spent some time ingratiating himself in Warcraft. His daughter joined the fun, too, long enough for him to get her to play around with the controls on mouse and keyboard.

However, the charming display between father and daughter took an interesting turn when the baby’s random button presses suddenly led to an accidental stream key leak.

A clipped version of the moment shows Tyler1 slowly realizing what happened, then rushing to pause all broadcasting activities to course correct.

“Uh, yeah, that’s my stream key, I gotta reset this fast! Be right back,” the streamer quickly rattled off to his Twitch viewers before taking a break.

The urgency of the situation is more than understandable. After all, stream keys on Twitch and other platforms are unique – and usually confidential – codes that connect an individual’s software to a platform.

If another person were to access said key, they could start streaming from the key owner’s channel and do something that’d get him banned. Fortunately, it looks like the incidental act of sabotage from Tyler1’s baby did not have any adverse effects on his channel.