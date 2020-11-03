 Tyler1 explains why he wants to follow Pokimane's Twitch donation limit - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Tyler1 explains why he wants to follow Pokimane’s Twitch donation limit

Published: 3/Nov/2020 6:09 Updated: 3/Nov/2020 10:04

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Tyler1 Twitch donation cap
Twitch: loltyler1

Share

Pokimane Twitch tyler1

Tyler1 said he wants to follow in Pokimane’s footsteps and implement a five-dollar cap donation on his channel, but only because he can’t be bothered acting fake and pretending to be excited whenever someone makes a big donation.

Iman ‘Pokimane’ Anys placed a $5 donation cap on her channel, saying that although she’s grateful for the support, she’s reached a point now where anything more than five dollars is unnecessary. 

It’s become a hot topic among other streamers. Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel acknowledged it was a good thing, but expressed his concern that viewers might criticize other streamers for not doing the same. 

However, that won’t be an issue for Tyler ‘Tyler1’ Steinkamp. It seems like he’s totally on board with the idea, but for a different and somewhat hilarious reason.

Tyler1 Twitch donation cap
Colin Young-Wolff / Riot Games
Tyler1 is one of the most popular League of Legends personalities with millions of followers on Twitch.

Tyler1 started sharing his thoughts on the matter after receiving a generous one hundred dollar donation. “Thank you for that hundred dollars,” he said, in a casual tone. It’s clear he was grateful, but he wasn’t willing to get too over-excited.

“Dude, I seen that uh, Poki did the five-dollar bullsh*t,” he said, moments later. “You can only [donate] max five dollars. I need to do that, honestly.” However, his reasoning is different and somewhat typical of his character.

“Because I cannot stand fake reacting,” he added.

“I mean, people send a hundred dollars, and I feel like an asshole if I’m not like, oh my god, whoah, that’s crazy. People are too stupid not to do that.”

Tyler1 might not have intended to call the donator an idiot, but some people believe he certainly implied it.

“Imagine being the dude who dropped $100 in this clip, and immediately being told by the person that you donated to that you’re an idiot,” wrote one user in a Reddit thread.

“A good wake-up call if you ask me,” replied another.

Tyler1 Twitch donation cap

It’s to be expected, though. Tyler1 has never been one to hold his tongue and mince his words. Instead, he tells it like it is, no matter how harsh it seems. 

The reality is, he is also one of the most popular streamers in the world, and this is his way of telling his fans and viewers to chill out on the donations.

Time will tell whether he goes ahead and places a donation cap. 

Cars

FaZe Adapt shows his insane new-look GTR

Published: 3/Nov/2020 9:55

by Marco Rizzo
FaZe adapt next to his new custom GTR
Youtube: FaZe Adapt

Share

FaZe FaZe Adapt

Alexander Hamilton ‘FaZe Adapt’ Prynkiewicz showed off his incredible Nissan GTR custom in a YouTube video, and stunned fans with how impressive it looks.

Adapt is a YouTuber and Director for popular esports and entertainment organization FaZe Clan. The 22-year-old started producing YouTube videos in 2011 and while he might have strayed away from his gaming roots, focusing on vlogs and reaction videos, his content remains as popular as ever.

The customizations were performed by West Coast Customs, a legendary establishment embedded into popular culture after appearing in shows such as ‘Pimp my Ride’ and ‘Street Customs’ until the late 2000s. 

WCC simultaneously published a video on their YouTube channel, where you can see the process behind the customisation of the sports car. The video starts two months earlier with Adapt being shown computer models of the product, before moving into the process of stripping the car and reskinning. 

We see how the car was refitted with a new red and gold look, or “shiny red,” as Ricegum amusingly calls it in the video. Adapt’s reaction to seeing the finished vehicle in person for the first time says it all really – it’s an insane-looking car. 

The pièce de résistance, without a doubt, are the FaZe-Themed tyre-rims, which not only fit the colours but also keep it in line with the young YouTuber’s brand.  

Worthy of note of course, are the incredible handmade red and black seat covers in the interior of the car, which we see the progress on the company’s video.

The various hype and enthusiastic reactions from members of the FaZe house perfectly reflected Adapt’s  feelings when seeing the car for the first time, an immediate hit.

The only moderate comments about the car’s looks came from FaZe Rain, but he was ultimately happy for his friend receiving a great-looking car, although not as fast as his Tesla. 

At the end of the video, Adapt announced that his Range Rover will also be getting the same makeover treatment as his high-performance vehicle.