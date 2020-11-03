Tyler1 explains why he wants to follow Pokimane's Twitch donation limit - Dexerto

Tyler1 said he wants to follow in Pokimane’s footsteps and implement a five-dollar cap donation on his channel, but only because he can’t be bothered acting fake and pretending to be excited whenever someone makes a big donation.

Iman ‘Pokimane’ Anys placed a $5 donation cap on her channel, saying that although she’s grateful for the support, she’s reached a point now where anything more than five dollars is unnecessary.

It’s become a hot topic among other streamers. Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel acknowledged it was a good thing, but expressed his concern that viewers might criticize other streamers for not doing the same.

However, that won’t be an issue for Tyler ‘Tyler1’ Steinkamp. It seems like he’s totally on board with the idea, but for a different and somewhat hilarious reason.

Tyler1 started sharing his thoughts on the matter after receiving a generous one hundred dollar donation. “Thank you for that hundred dollars,” he said, in a casual tone. It’s clear he was grateful, but he wasn’t willing to get too over-excited.

“Dude, I seen that uh, Poki did the five-dollar bullsh*t,” he said, moments later. “You can only [donate] max five dollars. I need to do that, honestly.” However, his reasoning is different and somewhat typical of his character.

“Because I cannot stand fake reacting,” he added.

“I mean, people send a hundred dollars, and I feel like an asshole if I’m not like, oh my god, whoah, that’s crazy. People are too stupid not to do that.”

Tyler1 might not have intended to call the donator an idiot, but some people believe he certainly implied it.

“Imagine being the dude who dropped $100 in this clip, and immediately being told by the person that you donated to that you’re an idiot,” wrote one user in a Reddit thread.

“A good wake-up call if you ask me,” replied another.

It’s to be expected, though. Tyler1 has never been one to hold his tongue and mince his words. Instead, he tells it like it is, no matter how harsh it seems.

The reality is, he is also one of the most popular streamers in the world, and this is his way of telling his fans and viewers to chill out on the donations.

Time will tell whether he goes ahead and places a donation cap.