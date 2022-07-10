Tyler1 explodes during $150K League tourney after losing to MrBeast twice

Lawrence Scotti . 2 hours ago

Twitch star Tyler1 raged at his team after dropping back-to-back games during a League of League charity tournament which saw MrBeast and Ninja square off on the rift.

On July 9, stars MrBeast and Ninja faced off in person in a $150k League of Legends tournament for charity.

Each squad was filled with streaming superstars like Tyler1, Ludwig, Doublelife, and many more. Tyler1 played for Ninja’s team, and after their squad lost two games in a row, he let his team know how he really felt.

Tyler1, Riot Games Tyler1 has over 5 million followers on Twitch.

Tyler1 roasts teammates during charity League event

T1 played in the top lane for the first two matches alongside squad members Ninja, Ludwig, Doublelift, and Snapnap, each game resulting in losses.

After the two games, MrBeast and Ninja agreed to a third and final match that would be worth $50k, all going to charity.

Tyler said before the match, “Listen, I’m not gonna blame my team or my ‘semi-pro’ AD Carry for getting 2 v 2ed by MrBeast and Emiru. I’m not gonna blame them, I’m not gonna blame my zero kill participation jungler right now. I’m not gonna blame them because we’re gonna run it back and win this next game.”

Doublelift hopped on the mic and said, “MrBeast offered me a lifetime supply of Feastables chocolates, so I had to do it. Sorry.” Tyler replied, “That’s where your career is now, huh? A box of chocolates is all it takes.”

Luckily for Tyler and co., they managed to nab a victory in the third match as the entire team role swapped allowing Tyler to play the support role.

After the event concluded Tyler still had words for one teammate, “Ludwig is an absolute liability. He refuses to listen, even on calls. He almost solo-lost the game again.”

Despite what Tyler believed was a poor performance from the YouTuber, they managed to come out on top.