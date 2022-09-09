Tyler1 dumbfounded over Shitcamp 2022: “What is going on?”

Twitch star Tyler ‘Tyler1’ Steinkamp was shocked at footage from Shitcamp 2022 when he saw his brother Erobb221 and other streamers wearing makeup and dresses.

Shitcamp 2022 is shaping up to be the biggest yet. The annual event, hosted by QTCinderella, gathers all the top streamers from Twitch for a weekend of fun and ridiculousness.

Tons of the biggest names in streaming made it out to the event in Hasan, Valkyrae, Ludwig, and many more.

Streamer Tyler1, whose brother Erobb221 was in attendance, decided to tune in and see how the event was going when he was instantly stunned at the footage.

Tyler1 Tyler1 has over 4 million followers on Twitch.

On September 7, the premiere League of Legends streamer pulled up footage of the event on his live stream and reacted to it along with his audience.

In the video, his brother Erobb can be seen wearing a blue dress, and QT applying tons of makeup to his face.

The camera panned to show other streamers AustinShow and Hasan also wearing dresses. Tyler said, “What kind of weird ass sh*t is going on over here?! What is going on, I don’t even wanna know bro. What the f*ck.”

He continued, “Twitch.tv in 2022, boys. We all can’t just sit here quietly playing our games? Like, come on man. No offense, you do what makes you happy. I’m not one to judge, but oh my.”

Tyler finished his thoughts on the clip and said, “I thought it was just Eric. Then the camera slowly pans and op there’s another one, another two, another three.”

Shortly after Tyler reacted to the event his brother Erobb221 was banned from Twitch, barring him from appearing in further Shitcamp content until his ban is lifted.